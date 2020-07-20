All apartments in Schertz
Find more places like 2524 Crested Hts.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Schertz, TX
/
2524 Crested Hts
Last updated December 2 2019 at 8:35 AM

2524 Crested Hts

2524 Crested Heights · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Schertz
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2524 Crested Heights, Schertz, TX 78154

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
~Beautiful 4 BR single-story home in Woodland Oaks~Tile entry & kitchen/breakfast, laminate floors in the family room, dining, & hallway, new carpet in the bedrooms~Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, lots of cabinets & counterspace*Breakfast bar, breakfast nook, & formal dining~Refrigerator, washer, & dryer included, but are "as-is" and not warranted~Master bathroom has a separate tub & shower & a double vanity~Park-like backyard~Great location, near Randolph AFB & a short commute to Ft. Sam Houston~SCUCISD schools~No pets please!~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2524 Crested Hts have any available units?
2524 Crested Hts doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 2524 Crested Hts have?
Some of 2524 Crested Hts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2524 Crested Hts currently offering any rent specials?
2524 Crested Hts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2524 Crested Hts pet-friendly?
No, 2524 Crested Hts is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 2524 Crested Hts offer parking?
Yes, 2524 Crested Hts offers parking.
Does 2524 Crested Hts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2524 Crested Hts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2524 Crested Hts have a pool?
No, 2524 Crested Hts does not have a pool.
Does 2524 Crested Hts have accessible units?
No, 2524 Crested Hts does not have accessible units.
Does 2524 Crested Hts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2524 Crested Hts has units with dishwashers.
Does 2524 Crested Hts have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2524 Crested Hts has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd
Schertz, TX 78154

Similar Pages

Schertz 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSchertz 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Schertz Apartments with BalconiesSchertz Apartments with Gyms
Schertz Studio ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX
Bulverde, TXKenedy, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District