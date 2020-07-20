2524 Crested Hts

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

~Beautiful 4 BR single-story home in Woodland Oaks~Tile entry & kitchen/breakfast, laminate floors in the family room, dining, & hallway, new carpet in the bedrooms~Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, lots of cabinets & counterspace*Breakfast bar, breakfast nook, & formal dining~Refrigerator, washer, & dryer included, but are "as-is" and not warranted~Master bathroom has a separate tub & shower & a double vanity~Park-like backyard~Great location, near Randolph AFB & a short commute to Ft. Sam Houston~SCUCISD schools~No pets please!~