Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

This first time rental has all you need and is ready for immediate move in*Spacious Kitchen with Granite Counters and Breakfast Bar*Stainless Steel Appliances*Gas Cooking*Open Living Area*Large Downstairs Owners Suite*Game Room*Sizeable Secondary Bedrooms all with Walk In Closets*Comes with the Fridge and Washer and Dryer*Well maintained back yard with plenty of space and a covered patio*A stones throw from Randolph Air Force Base*Great Schertz/Cibolo/UC ISD*See and apply Today