Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan playground fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace range w/d hookup Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1053 Valley Forge Drive - Single story four bedroom in desirable Schertz. Brick fireplace in living/dining combo. Large yard with mature trees. Near library, stores, elementary, YMCA and playgrounds. Quick commute to Randolph AFB and highways. Fresh paint. New carpet in bedrooms and new vinyl in dining, living, hall. Small pets only. Tenants must participate in Filter Easy at $20/month.



(RLNE5009009)