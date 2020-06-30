816 Perkins

Amenities

Charming 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Nestled Among Mature Trees - The new exterior paint and large deck will be the first to catch your eye on this charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath home. It has been updated with freshly painted walls and cabinets, energy efficient windows, stainless steel kitchen appliances and new carpet in living area and bedrooms. Washer and dryer connections are inside the home for convenience as well as plenty of storage space. The large backyard has a detached storage unit. She Shed anyone?



We are looking for quiet tenants to care for the home as if it were their own. Tenants are responsible for yard maintenance and utilities. Sorry not interested in pets. Please call 512-396-4580 to set up a showing.



