Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:56 AM

816 Perkins

816 Perkins Street · No Longer Available
Location

816 Perkins Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Southwest Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Charming 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Nestled Among Mature Trees - The new exterior paint and large deck will be the first to catch your eye on this charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath home. It has been updated with freshly painted walls and cabinets, energy efficient windows, stainless steel kitchen appliances and new carpet in living area and bedrooms. Washer and dryer connections are inside the home for convenience as well as plenty of storage space. The large backyard has a detached storage unit. She Shed anyone?

We are looking for quiet tenants to care for the home as if it were their own. Tenants are responsible for yard maintenance and utilities. Sorry not interested in pets. Please call 512-396-4580 to set up a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5338233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 Perkins have any available units?
816 Perkins doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 Perkins have?
Some of 816 Perkins's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 Perkins currently offering any rent specials?
816 Perkins is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 Perkins pet-friendly?
Yes, 816 Perkins is pet friendly.
Does 816 Perkins offer parking?
No, 816 Perkins does not offer parking.
Does 816 Perkins have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 Perkins does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 Perkins have a pool?
No, 816 Perkins does not have a pool.
Does 816 Perkins have accessible units?
No, 816 Perkins does not have accessible units.
Does 816 Perkins have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 816 Perkins has units with dishwashers.

