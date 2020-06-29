Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 605 N Bishop Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
605 N Bishop Street
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:07 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
605 N Bishop Street
605 North Bishop Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
605 North Bishop Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Westover
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home on a Big Lot. New wood like tile flooring through out the home. New interior paint through out. Fenced backyard. 2 car garage. Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 605 N Bishop Street have any available units?
605 N Bishop Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, TX
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
What amenities does 605 N Bishop Street have?
Some of 605 N Bishop Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 605 N Bishop Street currently offering any rent specials?
605 N Bishop Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 N Bishop Street pet-friendly?
No, 605 N Bishop Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Marcos
.
Does 605 N Bishop Street offer parking?
Yes, 605 N Bishop Street offers parking.
Does 605 N Bishop Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 N Bishop Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 N Bishop Street have a pool?
No, 605 N Bishop Street does not have a pool.
Does 605 N Bishop Street have accessible units?
No, 605 N Bishop Street does not have accessible units.
Does 605 N Bishop Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 N Bishop Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Palazzo
1011 Wonder World Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Cedars of San Marcos
1101 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Nest Apartments
518 Linda Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Parkway Grande Apartment Homes
1811 Medical Pkwy
San Marcos, TX 78666
Clarewood Apartments
1400 Clarewood Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Springmarc Apartments
1350 Sadler Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Similar Pages
San Marcos 1 Bedrooms
San Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with Pool
San Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Austin, TX
Round Rock, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Wells Branch, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Hutto, TX
Alamo Heights, TX
Marble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TX
Selma, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Blanco Gardens
Apartments Near Colleges
Texas State University
Huston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District