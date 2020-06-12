430 Lindsey St B-2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher fireplace

Unit B-2 Available 08/04/20 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo next to campus - Property Id: 117357



1st floor condo with the best location in San Marcos. Located on the west campus this makes an excellent rental for students of university staff. Hardwood floors, carpet in bedrooms. 2 balconies. Large closets. Washer and dryer in unit. Energy efficient with low electric bills. Excellent roommate floor plan. Hurry this one won't last!

August 3 move in.

Unfurnished.

Tenants pay for utilities

Locally owner and managed. Call 512-576-5559 for additional info.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117357

No Pets Allowed



