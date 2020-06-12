All apartments in San Marcos
430 Lindsey St B-2

430 Lindsey Street · No Longer Available
Location

430 Lindsey Street, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unit B-2 Available 08/04/20 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo next to campus - Property Id: 117357

1st floor condo with the best location in San Marcos. Located on the west campus this makes an excellent rental for students of university staff. Hardwood floors, carpet in bedrooms. 2 balconies. Large closets. Washer and dryer in unit. Energy efficient with low electric bills. Excellent roommate floor plan. Hurry this one won't last!
August 3 move in.
Unfurnished.
Tenants pay for utilities
Locally owner and managed. Call 512-576-5559 for additional info.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117357
Property Id 117357

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5739764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Lindsey St B-2 have any available units?
430 Lindsey St B-2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 Lindsey St B-2 have?
Some of 430 Lindsey St B-2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Lindsey St B-2 currently offering any rent specials?
430 Lindsey St B-2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Lindsey St B-2 pet-friendly?
No, 430 Lindsey St B-2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 430 Lindsey St B-2 offer parking?
No, 430 Lindsey St B-2 does not offer parking.
Does 430 Lindsey St B-2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 Lindsey St B-2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Lindsey St B-2 have a pool?
No, 430 Lindsey St B-2 does not have a pool.
Does 430 Lindsey St B-2 have accessible units?
No, 430 Lindsey St B-2 does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Lindsey St B-2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 Lindsey St B-2 has units with dishwashers.

