414 Easton

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan game room

This beautiful home is located in the master planned community of Blanco Vista in-between San Marcos and Kyle. Only a couple hundred yards from the Five-Mile Dam Park and to Blanco Vista Elementary. This home offers Three Bedrooms, Two full Baths, and a half bath. Two Living Areas (main level great room & Upstairs Livingroom/Game room), Built-In Desk in upstairs landing area. Custom Whole-Home Audio/Video and Surround Sound. Hand-scraped Wood look Tile throughout on the 1st floor and upgraded carpet upstairs.