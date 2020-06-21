All apartments in San Marcos
414 Easton
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

414 Easton

414 Easton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

414 Easton Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This beautiful home is located in the master planned community of Blanco Vista in-between San Marcos and Kyle. Only a couple hundred yards from the Five-Mile Dam Park and to Blanco Vista Elementary. This home offers Three Bedrooms, Two full Baths, and a half bath. Two Living Areas (main level great room & Upstairs Livingroom/Game room), Built-In Desk in upstairs landing area. Custom Whole-Home Audio/Video and Surround Sound. Hand-scraped Wood look Tile throughout on the 1st floor and upgraded carpet upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 Easton have any available units?
414 Easton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 Easton have?
Some of 414 Easton's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 Easton currently offering any rent specials?
414 Easton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 Easton pet-friendly?
No, 414 Easton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 414 Easton offer parking?
Yes, 414 Easton does offer parking.
Does 414 Easton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 Easton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 Easton have a pool?
No, 414 Easton does not have a pool.
Does 414 Easton have accessible units?
No, 414 Easton does not have accessible units.
Does 414 Easton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 414 Easton has units with dishwashers.
