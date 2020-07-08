252 Trestle Tree

Amenities
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in San Marcos. Hard to find 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath charming cottage style condo with 2 car attached garage in Blanco River Village-the perfect home for a family or students. Chore-free lifestyle as the rental includes maintenance of common area lawns. Close to shopping, restaurants, IH35 and Texas State University. Appliances include washer and dryer, refrigerator, stove and dishwasher-making it move in ready! Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, storage, washer dryer, yard, and playground.
Utilities included: internet.
Pet friendly.
Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1,580/month rent. $1,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Chloe Hanson at 469-226-4834 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.