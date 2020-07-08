252 Trestle Tree

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage internet access

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in San Marcos. Hard to find 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath charming cottage style condo with 2 car attached garage in Blanco River Village-the perfect home for a family or students. Chore-free lifestyle as the rental includes maintenance of common area lawns. Close to shopping, restaurants, IH35 and Texas State University. Appliances include washer and dryer, refrigerator, stove and dishwasher-making it move in ready! Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, storage, washer dryer, yard, and playground.

Utilities included: internet.

Pet friendly.

Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1,580/month rent. $1,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Chloe Hanson at 469-226-4834 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.