San Marcos, TX
252 Trestle Tree
Last updated May 18 2020 at 7:07 AM

252 Trestle Tree

252 Trestle Tree · No Longer Available
Location

252 Trestle Tree, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
internet access
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in San Marcos. Hard to find 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath charming cottage style condo with 2 car attached garage in Blanco River Village-the perfect home for a family or students. Chore-free lifestyle as the rental includes maintenance of common area lawns. Close to shopping, restaurants, IH35 and Texas State University. Appliances include washer and dryer, refrigerator, stove and dishwasher-making it move in ready! Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, storage, washer dryer, yard, and playground.
Utilities included: internet.
Pet friendly.
Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1,580/month rent. $1,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Chloe Hanson at 469-226-4834 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 Trestle Tree have any available units?
252 Trestle Tree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 252 Trestle Tree have?
Some of 252 Trestle Tree's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 252 Trestle Tree currently offering any rent specials?
252 Trestle Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 Trestle Tree pet-friendly?
Yes, 252 Trestle Tree is pet friendly.
Does 252 Trestle Tree offer parking?
Yes, 252 Trestle Tree offers parking.
Does 252 Trestle Tree have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 252 Trestle Tree offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 Trestle Tree have a pool?
No, 252 Trestle Tree does not have a pool.
Does 252 Trestle Tree have accessible units?
No, 252 Trestle Tree does not have accessible units.
Does 252 Trestle Tree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 252 Trestle Tree has units with dishwashers.

