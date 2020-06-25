202 Silo Street - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage

***Available for and Immediate Move In*** 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Blanco Vista with beautiful kitchen & huge master bedroom with 2 closets, large walk in shower, high ceilings, large kitchen with plenty of storage that opens into the living area, detached 2 car garage and private courtyard area perfect for entertaining. In close proximity to the elementary school, pools, hike & bike trails, parks & fishing pond, Five Mile Dam park, soccer fields and river access!

