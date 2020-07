Amenities

Sublet opportunity through Village Green Apartments. 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment with in unit washer and dryer and private balcony. Internet and cable included in rent. 2 pet limit. Monthly gross income (individually, with a co-signer or combined with a roommate) must be three times the rent. Move in availability in March. Lease ends at the end of July and we will pay for the application fee and half of your first months rent.