Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:18 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
173 Cazador Drive
173 Cazador Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
173 Cazador Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedrooms 2 baths 2 car garage, Privacy fenced back yard, covered back porch, comes with washer, dryer and refrigerator.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 173 Cazador Drive have any available units?
173 Cazador Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, TX
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
What amenities does 173 Cazador Drive have?
Some of 173 Cazador Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 173 Cazador Drive currently offering any rent specials?
173 Cazador Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 173 Cazador Drive pet-friendly?
No, 173 Cazador Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Marcos
.
Does 173 Cazador Drive offer parking?
Yes, 173 Cazador Drive offers parking.
Does 173 Cazador Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 173 Cazador Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 173 Cazador Drive have a pool?
No, 173 Cazador Drive does not have a pool.
Does 173 Cazador Drive have accessible units?
No, 173 Cazador Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 173 Cazador Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 173 Cazador Drive has units with dishwashers.
