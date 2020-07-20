All apartments in San Marcos
145 silo st
Last updated March 18 2019 at 11:53 AM

145 silo st

145 Silo Street · No Longer Available
Location

145 Silo Street, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
San Marcos House - Great floor plan. Granite countertops, flex/game room, office/study, formal dining, tile in main area, large master bedroom. Appliances and water softener included! Enjoy refreshments while relaxing under the covered patio with ceiling fan, and have the convenience of having an exterior natural gas hookup for your grill. Community pool, playground, walking/ running trail, fishing pond and the 5 Mile Dam within walking distance. A MUST see!

Maximum 2 pets. $300 pet deposit each pet

$50 application fee per applicant

WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THE HOME
5 Mile Dam. Beautiful master with double vanity, whirlpool tub and separate shower. Large upstairs loft/gameroom wired for surround sound and natural lighting from two skylights. Easy access to I35.\n\nFeatures:Pool, Air Conditioning, Fence, Yard, Garden, Patio, Balcony, Heating, Fireplace, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, Playground

(RLNE4738593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 silo st have any available units?
145 silo st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 silo st have?
Some of 145 silo st's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 silo st currently offering any rent specials?
145 silo st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 silo st pet-friendly?
Yes, 145 silo st is pet friendly.
Does 145 silo st offer parking?
Yes, 145 silo st offers parking.
Does 145 silo st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 silo st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 silo st have a pool?
Yes, 145 silo st has a pool.
Does 145 silo st have accessible units?
No, 145 silo st does not have accessible units.
Does 145 silo st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 silo st has units with dishwashers.
