Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
1416 Owens Street
Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:15 PM
1416 Owens Street
1416 Owens Street
Report This Listing
Location
1416 Owens Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Coers
Amenities
carport
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Please call our office to set up a showing. We must give a next day notice to our current tenants. Masks and gloves are requested.
3 bedroom 2 bath - 1700+ sq ft with fenced in backyard that is short distance from university - with a carport
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1416 Owens Street have any available units?
1416 Owens Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, TX
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
Is 1416 Owens Street currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Owens Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Owens Street pet-friendly?
No, 1416 Owens Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Marcos
.
Does 1416 Owens Street offer parking?
Yes, 1416 Owens Street offers parking.
Does 1416 Owens Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 Owens Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Owens Street have a pool?
No, 1416 Owens Street does not have a pool.
Does 1416 Owens Street have accessible units?
No, 1416 Owens Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Owens Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 Owens Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 Owens Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 Owens Street does not have units with air conditioning.
