1337 Belvin

Rustic 1 Bedroom on Deep City Lot - Available NOW! This one bedroom one bathroom home is full of rustic charm! Home features ship-lap ceilings, original hard wood floors, lots of natural light and up dated appliances and counter tops. Conveniently located off of Bishop St, close to downtown and a quick drive to campus. Enjoy a spacious fenced in backyard with mature trees and your own driveway. A\C window units, fridge, and range are provided, washer dryer hook ups are inside the home.



Not really interested in pets.

Call to schedule an appointment today!



512 396 4580



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4993906)