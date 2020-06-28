Rent Calculator
1307 Barbara Drive
1307 Barbara Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1307 Barbara Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666
Blanco Gardens
Amenities
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage duplex is ready for move-in. Washer and dryer connection, comes with fridge, fenced back yard, covered back porch. Interior recently painted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1307 Barbara Drive have any available units?
1307 Barbara Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, TX
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1307 Barbara Drive have?
Some of 1307 Barbara Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1307 Barbara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1307 Barbara Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 Barbara Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1307 Barbara Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Marcos
.
Does 1307 Barbara Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1307 Barbara Drive offers parking.
Does 1307 Barbara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1307 Barbara Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 Barbara Drive have a pool?
No, 1307 Barbara Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1307 Barbara Drive have accessible units?
No, 1307 Barbara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 Barbara Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1307 Barbara Drive has units with dishwashers.
Similar Pages
San Marcos 1 Bedrooms
San Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with Pool
San Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Austin, TX
Round Rock, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Wells Branch, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Hutto, TX
Alamo Heights, TX
Marble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TX
Selma, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Blanco Gardens
Apartments Near Colleges
Texas State University
Huston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District