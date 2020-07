Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

This beautiful home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, an open floor plan for the living room/kitchen area and has a big backyard for kids or dogs! While being built in 1998, this home has recently had many different renovations done to it to give it a more modern and clean look. Just less than 5 miles away from downtown San Marcos and the premium Tanger outlets, this house has a great location with it! Do not miss your chance to make this home yours today!