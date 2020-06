Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage internet access

2 bed/ 2 bath home with ALL utility bills paid (electricity, water/waste water/ trash, gas, and internet). Washer/ Dryer included. Located in a quiet and well established neighborhood. Grass is maintained by HOA. Subdivision offers playground, soccer field, and access to the Blanco River. Please call our office to set up a showing. We must give a next day notice to our current tenants. Masks and gloves are requested.