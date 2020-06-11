Amenities
124 E Holland Available 07/31/20 124 E Holland - Schedule showings with office - 512-667-6485
Charming home located in an established neighborhood with great access to TxState campus, local restaurants and grocery stores. Large bedrooms and an abundance of yard space for kids and pets, large patio for cookouts, real red oak wood and pine flooring has been refinished and sealed throughout, bathroom shower tiled, mature trees, covered parking.
Available for immediate move in.
Crockett Elementary
Miller Middle School
San Marcos High School
