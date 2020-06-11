Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

124 E Holland Available 07/31/20 124 E Holland - Schedule showings with office - 512-667-6485



Charming home located in an established neighborhood with great access to TxState campus, local restaurants and grocery stores. Large bedrooms and an abundance of yard space for kids and pets, large patio for cookouts, real red oak wood and pine flooring has been refinished and sealed throughout, bathroom shower tiled, mature trees, covered parking.



Available for immediate move in.



Crockett Elementary

Miller Middle School

San Marcos High School



(RLNE3392408)