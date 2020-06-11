All apartments in San Marcos
124 E Holland
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

124 E Holland

124 East Holland Street · (512) 667-6485
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

124 East Holland Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Holland Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 124 E Holland · Avail. Jul 31

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1288 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
124 E Holland Available 07/31/20 124 E Holland - Schedule showings with office - 512-667-6485

Charming home located in an established neighborhood with great access to TxState campus, local restaurants and grocery stores. Large bedrooms and an abundance of yard space for kids and pets, large patio for cookouts, real red oak wood and pine flooring has been refinished and sealed throughout, bathroom shower tiled, mature trees, covered parking.

Available for immediate move in.

Crockett Elementary
Miller Middle School
San Marcos High School

(RLNE3392408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 E Holland have any available units?
124 E Holland has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
Is 124 E Holland currently offering any rent specials?
124 E Holland isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 E Holland pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 E Holland is pet friendly.
Does 124 E Holland offer parking?
Yes, 124 E Holland does offer parking.
Does 124 E Holland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 E Holland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 E Holland have a pool?
No, 124 E Holland does not have a pool.
Does 124 E Holland have accessible units?
No, 124 E Holland does not have accessible units.
Does 124 E Holland have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 E Holland does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 E Holland have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 E Holland does not have units with air conditioning.
