113 Rush Haven - C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***Pre Leasing for a September Move In*** Cozy 1 Bed/1 Bath located in the desirable subdivision of Blanco River Village with patio downstairs. Subdivision has walking access to the Blanco River. Upstairs leased separately. $800 base rent /$925 all bills paid Rent includes water/waste water, electric, and gas. This Unit does not have a washer/Dryer or hook ups.



We are only allowing virtual tours at this time. Please note the link below is to a similar unit with the same floor plan. Flooring, paint, cabinet color and counter top will differ from unit to unit.



View a 3D virtual walk through of a similar property by copying and pasting the following link into your browser:



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RG36AxVbNFc