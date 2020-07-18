All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

113 Rush Haven - C

113 Rush Haven · (866) 999-3310
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

113 Rush Haven, San Marcos, TX 78666

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Sep 4

$800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Pre Leasing for a September Move In*** Cozy 1 Bed/1 Bath located in the desirable subdivision of Blanco River Village with patio downstairs. Subdivision has walking access to the Blanco River. Upstairs leased separately. $800 base rent /$925 all bills paid Rent includes water/waste water, electric, and gas. This Unit does not have a washer/Dryer or hook ups.

We are only allowing virtual tours at this time. Please note the link below is to a similar unit with the same floor plan. Flooring, paint, cabinet color and counter top will differ from unit to unit.

View a 3D virtual walk through of a similar property by copying and pasting the following link into your browser:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RG36AxVbNFc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Rush Haven - C have any available units?
113 Rush Haven - C has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 Rush Haven - C have?
Some of 113 Rush Haven - C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Rush Haven - C currently offering any rent specials?
113 Rush Haven - C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Rush Haven - C pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 Rush Haven - C is pet friendly.
Does 113 Rush Haven - C offer parking?
No, 113 Rush Haven - C does not offer parking.
Does 113 Rush Haven - C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 Rush Haven - C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Rush Haven - C have a pool?
No, 113 Rush Haven - C does not have a pool.
Does 113 Rush Haven - C have accessible units?
No, 113 Rush Haven - C does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Rush Haven - C have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Rush Haven - C does not have units with dishwashers.
