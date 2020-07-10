107 Fenway Loop 102

107 Fenway Loop, San Marcos, TX 78666 Hughson Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit 102 Available 06/15/20 Bright & fresh in a quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 112479
Downstairs apartment. Ready now for June or July move move in. Freshly remodeled! Washer and dryer in unit. Granite countertops. Ceramic tile flooring throughout. Brand new high efficiency HVAC system and all new black and stainless appliances. Close to TX State and on bus route. Lots of green space. Locally owner and managed. Great neighbors. Well maintained property offering a reduced deposit. Utilities paid by tenant. Video tour link: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/7itlqyrlcub43py/AABTIEBAYyStKwfTfValfwzUa?dl=0
Call for more info 512-576-5669. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112479 Property Id 112479
(RLNE5839518)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
