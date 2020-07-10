107 Fenway Loop 102

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 102 Available 06/15/20 Bright & fresh in a quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 112479



Downstairs apartment. Ready now for June or July move move in. Freshly remodeled! Washer and dryer in unit. Granite countertops. Ceramic tile flooring throughout. Brand new high efficiency HVAC system and all new black and stainless appliances. Close to TX State and on bus route. Lots of green space. Locally owner and managed. Great neighbors. Well maintained property offering a reduced deposit.

Utilities paid by tenant.

Video tour link:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/7itlqyrlcub43py/AABTIEBAYyStKwfTfValfwzUa?dl=0



Call for more info 512-576-5669.

