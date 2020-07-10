All apartments in San Marcos
107 Fenway Loop 102
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

107 Fenway Loop 102

107 Fenway Loop · No Longer Available
Location

107 Fenway Loop, San Marcos, TX 78666
Hughson Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 102 Available 06/15/20 Bright & fresh in a quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 112479

Downstairs apartment. Ready now for June or July move move in. Freshly remodeled! Washer and dryer in unit. Granite countertops. Ceramic tile flooring throughout. Brand new high efficiency HVAC system and all new black and stainless appliances. Close to TX State and on bus route. Lots of green space. Locally owner and managed. Great neighbors. Well maintained property offering a reduced deposit.
Utilities paid by tenant.
Video tour link:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/7itlqyrlcub43py/AABTIEBAYyStKwfTfValfwzUa?dl=0

Call for more info 512-576-5669.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112479
Property Id 112479

(RLNE5839518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Fenway Loop 102 have any available units?
107 Fenway Loop 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 Fenway Loop 102 have?
Some of 107 Fenway Loop 102's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Fenway Loop 102 currently offering any rent specials?
107 Fenway Loop 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Fenway Loop 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Fenway Loop 102 is pet friendly.
Does 107 Fenway Loop 102 offer parking?
No, 107 Fenway Loop 102 does not offer parking.
Does 107 Fenway Loop 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 Fenway Loop 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Fenway Loop 102 have a pool?
No, 107 Fenway Loop 102 does not have a pool.
Does 107 Fenway Loop 102 have accessible units?
No, 107 Fenway Loop 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Fenway Loop 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Fenway Loop 102 has units with dishwashers.

