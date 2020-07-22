107 Cedargrove

Amenities

Large 3 bedroom duplex available for August move in. There is also a possibility of renting out just one or two individual bedrooms at $475 per bedroom. Each bedroom has an attached bathroom, all bedrooms are upstairs with living/kitchen/dining room down. Unit includes W/D and fridge and the yard is taken care of by landlord. Close to TX State and on the bus route, perfect opportunity to get out of an apartment and get something bigger! Private fenced yard out back and attached 2 car garage. What more do you need? Call Listing agent for more info or to schedule your showing today!