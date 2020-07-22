All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated July 3 2020

107 Cedargrove

107 Cedargrove · No Longer Available
Location

107 Cedargrove, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 3 bedroom duplex available for August move in. There is also a possibility of renting out just one or two individual bedrooms at $475 per bedroom. Each bedroom has an attached bathroom, all bedrooms are upstairs with living/kitchen/dining room down. Unit includes W/D and fridge and the yard is taken care of by landlord. Close to TX State and on the bus route, perfect opportunity to get out of an apartment and get something bigger! Private fenced yard out back and attached 2 car garage. What more do you need? Call Listing agent for more info or to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

