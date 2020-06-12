1019 Advance St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**AVAILABLE EARLY AUGUST** Watch the video-https://youtu.be/srTbSlhVS94



Awesome penthouse home! Upstairs and Downstairs Units Available. Open layout, great roommate floor-plan. Roomy feel over 1100 square feet. 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Large kitchen with all appliancecs included. Hardwood flooring throughout. No carpet. Washer/dryer in unit. Pets welcome!!! No restrictions. Fenced yard. Relax in this quiet neighborhood location, tucked away in the trees near Wonder World Park! You can have everything you want on your checklist here!! It doesn't get much better than this!! Apply now at www.havenpointpm.com

Small Duplex community tucked away in the trees. All units are 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Roomy open floor-plans over 1100 square feet. Faux hardwood flooring with no carpet. Recent remodel, all new paint. Pets are welcome and enjoy the fenced backyard. Washer / Dryer included. Covered parking. Great location in quiet neighborhood.