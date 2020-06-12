All apartments in San Marcos
1019 Advance St

1019 Advance Street · No Longer Available
Location

1019 Advance Street, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**AVAILABLE EARLY AUGUST** Watch the video-https://youtu.be/srTbSlhVS94

Awesome penthouse home! Upstairs and Downstairs Units Available. Open layout, great roommate floor-plan. Roomy feel over 1100 square feet. 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Large kitchen with all appliancecs included. Hardwood flooring throughout. No carpet. Washer/dryer in unit. Pets welcome!!! No restrictions. Fenced yard. Relax in this quiet neighborhood location, tucked away in the trees near Wonder World Park! You can have everything you want on your checklist here!! It doesn't get much better than this!! Apply now at www.havenpointpm.com
Small Duplex community tucked away in the trees. All units are 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Roomy open floor-plans over 1100 square feet. Faux hardwood flooring with no carpet. Recent remodel, all new paint. Pets are welcome and enjoy the fenced backyard. Washer / Dryer included. Covered parking. Great location in quiet neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 Advance St have any available units?
1019 Advance St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1019 Advance St have?
Some of 1019 Advance St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 Advance St currently offering any rent specials?
1019 Advance St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 Advance St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1019 Advance St is pet friendly.
Does 1019 Advance St offer parking?
Yes, 1019 Advance St offers parking.
Does 1019 Advance St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1019 Advance St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 Advance St have a pool?
No, 1019 Advance St does not have a pool.
Does 1019 Advance St have accessible units?
No, 1019 Advance St does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 Advance St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1019 Advance St has units with dishwashers.
