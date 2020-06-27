1015 Advance

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/06e01f008a ---- $500 Deposit Apply Today!! Relax in this quiet neighborhood location, tucked away in the trees, Near Wonder World Park! Awesome penthouse home, Open layout floor-plan. Roomy feel over 1100 square feet. All hardwood flooring throughout. No carpet. Washer/dryer in unit. Fridge Included. Back yard!! All Pets Welcome - No breed/weight restrictions!! Small Duplex community tucked away in the trees. All units are 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Roomy open floor-plans over 1100 square feet. Faux hardwood flooring with no carpet. Recent remodel, all new paint. Pets are welcome and enjoy the fenced backyard. Washer / Dryer included. Covered parking. Great location in quiet neighborhood. Rental Features MicrowaveAir conditioningRefrigeratorDishwasherWalk-in closetsCarportFenced yardLaundry room / hookupsOven / rangeHeat - electricPet Friendly Property Features Parking Lease Terms $500.00 security deposit 12 month