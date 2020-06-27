All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 1015 Advance.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
1015 Advance
Last updated August 6 2019 at 4:43 PM

1015 Advance

1015 Advance Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1015 Advance Street, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/06e01f008a ---- $500 Deposit Apply Today!! Relax in this quiet neighborhood location, tucked away in the trees, Near Wonder World Park! Awesome penthouse home, Open layout floor-plan. Roomy feel over 1100 square feet. All hardwood flooring throughout. No carpet. Washer/dryer in unit. Fridge Included. Back yard!! All Pets Welcome - No breed/weight restrictions!! Small Duplex community tucked away in the trees. All units are 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Roomy open floor-plans over 1100 square feet. Faux hardwood flooring with no carpet. Recent remodel, all new paint. Pets are welcome and enjoy the fenced backyard. Washer / Dryer included. Covered parking. Great location in quiet neighborhood. Rental Features MicrowaveAir conditioningRefrigeratorDishwasherWalk-in closetsCarportFenced yardLaundry room / hookupsOven / rangeHeat - electricPet Friendly Property Features Parking Lease Terms $500.00 security deposit 12 month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Advance have any available units?
1015 Advance doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1015 Advance have?
Some of 1015 Advance's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Advance currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Advance is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Advance pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 Advance is pet friendly.
Does 1015 Advance offer parking?
Yes, 1015 Advance offers parking.
Does 1015 Advance have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1015 Advance offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Advance have a pool?
No, 1015 Advance does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Advance have accessible units?
No, 1015 Advance does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Advance have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 Advance does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Hill
1001 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Palazzo
1011 Wonder World Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln
San Marcos, TX 78666
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Nest Apartments
518 Linda Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Parkway Grande Apartment Homes
1811 Medical Pkwy
San Marcos, TX 78666
Clarewood Apartments
1400 Clarewood Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Springmarc Apartments
1350 Sadler Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Blanco Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas State UniversityHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College District