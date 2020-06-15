All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

2800 La Frontera Boulevard

2800 La Frontera Boulevard · (512) 600-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2800 La Frontera Boulevard, Round Rock, TX 78728
La Frontera Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,039

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 971 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
internet access
The apartment homes at enclave at la frontera feature an array of modern amenities and many extras for your convenience. Inside each of the enclave's apartment homes the artistry of special features comes through. Exquisite fine points such as ceramic tile foyers, base & crown molding. Located in la frontera, the master-planned community in the city of round rock, texas, residents here enjoy the beauty and tranquility of central green and lake open spaces yet have easy access to the renowned restaurants, shops and the vibrant arts and entertainment scene of nearby ausitn. The enclave at la frontera. A home to be cherished. Call today to make enclave at la frontera your new home!*all rents reflect a 13 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 La Frontera Boulevard have any available units?
2800 La Frontera Boulevard has a unit available for $1,039 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2800 La Frontera Boulevard have?
Some of 2800 La Frontera Boulevard's amenities include gym, pool, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 La Frontera Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2800 La Frontera Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 La Frontera Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2800 La Frontera Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 2800 La Frontera Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2800 La Frontera Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2800 La Frontera Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2800 La Frontera Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 La Frontera Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2800 La Frontera Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2800 La Frontera Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2800 La Frontera Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 La Frontera Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2800 La Frontera Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
