788 Deverson Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Megatel home, open floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms, game room and a study. Beautiful island kitchen perfect for entertaining with granite counters, stainless steel appliances dark cabinetry and butler's pantry. Wood floors in the entry, formal dining room and family room. Master with dual vanities, separate shower, garden tub and walk-in closet. Large backyard.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.