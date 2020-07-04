All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

788 Deverson Drive

788 Deverson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

788 Deverson Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Megatel home, open floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms, game room and a study. Beautiful island kitchen perfect for entertaining with granite counters, stainless steel appliances dark cabinetry and butler's pantry. Wood floors in the entry, formal dining room and family room. Master with dual vanities, separate shower, garden tub and walk-in closet. Large backyard.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 788 Deverson Drive have any available units?
788 Deverson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 788 Deverson Drive have?
Some of 788 Deverson Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 788 Deverson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
788 Deverson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 788 Deverson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 788 Deverson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 788 Deverson Drive offer parking?
No, 788 Deverson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 788 Deverson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 788 Deverson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 788 Deverson Drive have a pool?
No, 788 Deverson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 788 Deverson Drive have accessible units?
No, 788 Deverson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 788 Deverson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 788 Deverson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 788 Deverson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 788 Deverson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

