All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 784 River Rock Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
784 River Rock Lane
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:00 AM

784 River Rock Lane

784 River Rock Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

784 River Rock Lane, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath updated home located in Rock Wall. Gorgeous hardwood floors flow through the open floor plan. The updated kitchen features granite counter-tops, rich wood cabinets, center island with ample storage and sight lines to the living area. Cozy corner fireplace highlights the airy living area and offers views of the backyard. The master suite boasts an en suite bath with dual sinks, soaker tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Three spacious secondary bedrooms with guest bath. There's a large backyard with over sized patio perfect for playing and entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 784 River Rock Lane have any available units?
784 River Rock Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 784 River Rock Lane have?
Some of 784 River Rock Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 784 River Rock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
784 River Rock Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 784 River Rock Lane pet-friendly?
No, 784 River Rock Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 784 River Rock Lane offer parking?
No, 784 River Rock Lane does not offer parking.
Does 784 River Rock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 784 River Rock Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 784 River Rock Lane have a pool?
No, 784 River Rock Lane does not have a pool.
Does 784 River Rock Lane have accessible units?
No, 784 River Rock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 784 River Rock Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 784 River Rock Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 784 River Rock Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 784 River Rock Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with GymRockwall Apartments with Parking
Rockwall Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District