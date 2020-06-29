784 River Rock Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath updated home located in Rock Wall. Gorgeous hardwood floors flow through the open floor plan. The updated kitchen features granite counter-tops, rich wood cabinets, center island with ample storage and sight lines to the living area. Cozy corner fireplace highlights the airy living area and offers views of the backyard. The master suite boasts an en suite bath with dual sinks, soaker tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Three spacious secondary bedrooms with guest bath. There's a large backyard with over sized patio perfect for playing and entertaining.