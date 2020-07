Amenities

Beautiful five bedroom, 3 bathroom home with three living areas, two dining areas in Quail Run. This is a great home featuring lots of upgrades; upgrades tile from the entry way into the family room, upgraded carpet, walk-in closets in all bedrooms, separate tub and shower in master, large gameroom, 2 inch blinds, sprinkler system and much more. Home backs to Caruth Lake, jogging and bike trails.