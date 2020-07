Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

MAJOR UPGRADES ARE IN PROGRESS.

Awesome home in the gated community Chandler's Landing. Spacious living area and dining area. Stove, microwave, dishwasher. Granite tops. Fireplace. Large master with master bath. Tub and shower in master bath.

Nice built in patio. You will love this home just minutes from the lake.

Looking for good credit tenant. Will consider reasonable offers.