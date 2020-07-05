All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 454 Lakeside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
454 Lakeside Drive
Last updated July 9 2019 at 4:55 AM

454 Lakeside Drive

454 Lakeside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

454 Lakeside Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032
Rockwall Lake Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently remodeled open concept home located near lake with a beautiful view. 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 living area & dining area. Fresh paint inside and outside. Large fenced backyard and front deck. Walk in closets and large rooms with ceiling fans. Wood floors throughout living areas and bedrooms. Kitchen has been recently renovated with new tile floors, stainless steel appliances (microwave, stove/oven, dishwasher), cabinets and granite counter tops. Bathrooms have been updated with new tile floors, back-splash and new shower tubs. Conveniently located near many shops, grocery stores and restaurants.

School district: Rockwall ISD. Tenant pays all utilities. $1500 Deposit. Pets are allowed with additional pet fee. No Smoking on property. This won't last long! Call or text to learn more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 454 Lakeside Drive have any available units?
454 Lakeside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 454 Lakeside Drive have?
Some of 454 Lakeside Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 454 Lakeside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
454 Lakeside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 454 Lakeside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 454 Lakeside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 454 Lakeside Drive offer parking?
No, 454 Lakeside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 454 Lakeside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 454 Lakeside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 454 Lakeside Drive have a pool?
No, 454 Lakeside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 454 Lakeside Drive have accessible units?
No, 454 Lakeside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 454 Lakeside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 454 Lakeside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 454 Lakeside Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 454 Lakeside Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District