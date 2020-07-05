454 Lakeside Drive

Amenities
Recently remodeled open concept home located near lake with a beautiful view. 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 living area & dining area. Fresh paint inside and outside. Large fenced backyard and front deck. Walk in closets and large rooms with ceiling fans. Wood floors throughout living areas and bedrooms. Kitchen has been recently renovated with new tile floors, stainless steel appliances (microwave, stove/oven, dishwasher), cabinets and granite counter tops. Bathrooms have been updated with new tile floors, back-splash and new shower tubs. Conveniently located near many shops, grocery stores and restaurants.
School district: Rockwall ISD. Tenant pays all utilities. $1500 Deposit. Pets are allowed with additional pet fee. No Smoking on property. This won't last long! Call or text to learn more!