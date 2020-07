Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This home features a 3 bedroom home + a great Mother-in-law Private Suite behind the main home in the backyard with its own kitchen. This home has been renovated with paint, updated flooring, countertops, and a new wood deck and front patio. You have easy access to the home from the half-circle driveway. You can enjoy the day resting on the front porch or the back deck with large beautiful shad trees. It is located close to the Lake and shopping. This home is move-in ready!