Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

What a beauty! 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths,with large master down,3 living areas,pretty archways thru-out home,big huge backyard, Place Looks good! Gotta See! very nice and big, Open kitchen into second living area, upstairs has common area-large open area, also has formals downstairs, rear entry driveway to garage, large area also for additional parking if needed, better hurry at this price!