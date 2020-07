Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters new construction ceiling fan fireplace

You'll love the panoramic views from this unit. Laminate floor In living area. Granite counter tops. ceiling fans

Tile in bathrooms. French doors in MBR and LR lead to a covered patio. Washer dryer, and refrigerator

Close to the Chandlers Marina, The Harbor and easy access to I-30.



NO PETS OR SMOKING IN UNIT OR PORCH - No exceptions