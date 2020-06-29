All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated April 13 2020 at 9:18 PM

316 Columbia Drive

316 Columbia Drive · No Longer Available
Rockwall
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

316 Columbia Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032
Chandlers Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
If you want to live in Chandlers Landing, this is your opportunity! Upon entry of this quaint tri-level home, the spacious dining, living and kitchen welcome you. Kitchen has built in cabinets and plenty of counter space for cooking your favorite meal. Downstairs is an entertainer's dream with a wet bar, fireplace and fantastic living area. Walk out onto the deck to enjoy the greenbelt behind you. The master suite and guest bedroom are on separate levels, providing privacy. Two balconies adorn this fantastic home with great views. Don't miss this gem!Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Columbia Drive have any available units?
316 Columbia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 316 Columbia Drive have?
Some of 316 Columbia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Columbia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
316 Columbia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Columbia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 Columbia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 316 Columbia Drive offer parking?
No, 316 Columbia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 316 Columbia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 Columbia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Columbia Drive have a pool?
No, 316 Columbia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 316 Columbia Drive have accessible units?
No, 316 Columbia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Columbia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 Columbia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 Columbia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 Columbia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

