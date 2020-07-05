Great property with new laminated floors just installed. Large living and dining combo with fireplace. Kitchen has ton's of counter space and all appliances remain including the refrigerator. Vacant and move in ready. Owner has requested no pets of any kind. No smokers the home has been recently updated. Easy access to I30 from hwy 276.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2260 Acacia have any available units?
2260 Acacia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 2260 Acacia have?
Some of 2260 Acacia's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2260 Acacia currently offering any rent specials?
2260 Acacia is not currently offering any rent specials.