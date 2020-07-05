All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:29 AM

2260 Acacia

2260 Acacia · No Longer Available
Location

2260 Acacia, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great property with new laminated floors just installed. Large living and dining combo with fireplace. Kitchen has ton's of counter space and all appliances remain including the refrigerator. Vacant and move in ready. Owner has requested no pets of any kind. No smokers the home has been recently updated. Easy access to I30 from hwy 276.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2260 Acacia have any available units?
2260 Acacia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 2260 Acacia have?
Some of 2260 Acacia's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2260 Acacia currently offering any rent specials?
2260 Acacia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2260 Acacia pet-friendly?
No, 2260 Acacia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 2260 Acacia offer parking?
No, 2260 Acacia does not offer parking.
Does 2260 Acacia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2260 Acacia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2260 Acacia have a pool?
No, 2260 Acacia does not have a pool.
Does 2260 Acacia have accessible units?
No, 2260 Acacia does not have accessible units.
Does 2260 Acacia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2260 Acacia has units with dishwashers.
Does 2260 Acacia have units with air conditioning?
No, 2260 Acacia does not have units with air conditioning.

