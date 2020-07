Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning furnished carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area carport clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill garage key fob access 24hr maintenance hot tub

Located in Rockwall, Texas our lushly landscaped community offers residents many amenities creating a great place to call home. Our spacious apartment homes are designed especially for your comfort and convenience featuring fireplaces, designer touches such as crown molding, stylish paint and a private patio or balcony. Our pet friendly community features a refreshing pool with lounge area, business center, fitness center and courtyard with play area providing opportunities to unwind and socialize with your neighbors. We are conveniently located just minutes from Interstate-30, downtown Dallas, major employers and prime entertainment options located at The Harbor and Lake Ray Hubbard.



Tour today and discover why our residents love to call Mission Rockwall home!