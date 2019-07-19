All apartments in Rockwall
2145 Portofino Drive

Rockwall
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

2145 Portofino Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
elevator
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
pool
media room
Incredible Lakefront Condo w-Amazing Lake Sunsets,Dallas Skyline, Harbor Views on the HUGE 17x9 patio.Gated Resort Style Community Lake Front Clubhouse & Pool.Walk to The Harbor to Shop, Dine,Movie Theater,Hilton Hotel,or LIVE MUSIC!2nd FL 3 bed,2.5 bth AND Lrg Study or guestrm, Open flr concept w-wood flrs NO CARPET IN UNIT,ktchen w-custom cabs, grnite, tile, SS appls,gas range,bkfast bar,built-in wine bar-hutch & bookshelves, corner FP. Lrg 17x9 Balcony open to Living & Masterbedrm w-breathtaking Lake views!Mstrbth w-his&her vanities, separate shower.Use the 4th room 14x10 as bedrm or Study-Den.Utility Rm full sze hookup.Elevator or strs to 2 assigned cverd pring spaces below bldg. Owner pays water,trash&HOA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2145 Portofino Drive have any available units?
2145 Portofino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 2145 Portofino Drive have?
Some of 2145 Portofino Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2145 Portofino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2145 Portofino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2145 Portofino Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2145 Portofino Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 2145 Portofino Drive offer parking?
No, 2145 Portofino Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2145 Portofino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2145 Portofino Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2145 Portofino Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2145 Portofino Drive has a pool.
Does 2145 Portofino Drive have accessible units?
No, 2145 Portofino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2145 Portofino Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2145 Portofino Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2145 Portofino Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2145 Portofino Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

