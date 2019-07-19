214 Henry M Chandler Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

Available Immediately! This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath is meticulously maintained and ready for a new occupant! Lakeviews and a Great Patio with Table and chairs to enjoy the scenic views. Open Kitchen with Living Room access. Large counter makes a cozy Breakfast Bar. Appliances are included with this Condo including a W-Dryer. Additional Amenities include Community Pool, Tennis Courts and Club. Close to Highways, Shopping and Medical Facilities.

Background Check will be done. NO PETS, NO SMOKING!