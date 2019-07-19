All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated May 2 2019 at 1:51 PM

214 Henry M Chandler Drive

214 Henry M Chandler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

214 Henry M Chandler Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Available Immediately! This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath is meticulously maintained and ready for a new occupant! Lakeviews and a Great Patio with Table and chairs to enjoy the scenic views. Open Kitchen with Living Room access. Large counter makes a cozy Breakfast Bar. Appliances are included with this Condo including a W-Dryer. Additional Amenities include Community Pool, Tennis Courts and Club. Close to Highways, Shopping and Medical Facilities.
Background Check will be done. NO PETS, NO SMOKING!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Henry M Chandler Drive have any available units?
214 Henry M Chandler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 214 Henry M Chandler Drive have?
Some of 214 Henry M Chandler Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Henry M Chandler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
214 Henry M Chandler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Henry M Chandler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 214 Henry M Chandler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 214 Henry M Chandler Drive offer parking?
No, 214 Henry M Chandler Drive does not offer parking.
Does 214 Henry M Chandler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Henry M Chandler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Henry M Chandler Drive have a pool?
Yes, 214 Henry M Chandler Drive has a pool.
Does 214 Henry M Chandler Drive have accessible units?
No, 214 Henry M Chandler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Henry M Chandler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 Henry M Chandler Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Henry M Chandler Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 Henry M Chandler Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

