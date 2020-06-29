1500 Madison Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Highly sought-after Rockwall schools! Easy access to I30 & 205. Spacious home for the whole family in this charming two-story graced with neutral colors, updated lighting fixtures & a cozy fireplace. New Laminate floor. Granite Kitchen counter top with stainless appliances, walk-in pantry, eat-in breakfast area plus tons of counter & cabinet space. Unwind in the huge master suite featuring a garden tub, dual vanities, separate shower & walk-in closet. Make lasting memories in the massive backyard offering mature trees & plenty of room to play. Great location near Jones Elementary, city parks & miles of multi-use trails