1500 Madison Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

1500 Madison Drive

1500 Madison Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1500 Madison Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032
Meadowcreek Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Highly sought-after Rockwall schools! Easy access to I30 & 205. Spacious home for the whole family in this charming two-story graced with neutral colors, updated lighting fixtures & a cozy fireplace. New Laminate floor. Granite Kitchen counter top with stainless appliances, walk-in pantry, eat-in breakfast area plus tons of counter & cabinet space. Unwind in the huge master suite featuring a garden tub, dual vanities, separate shower & walk-in closet. Make lasting memories in the massive backyard offering mature trees & plenty of room to play. Great location near Jones Elementary, city parks & miles of multi-use trails

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Madison Drive have any available units?
1500 Madison Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1500 Madison Drive have?
Some of 1500 Madison Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Madison Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Madison Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Madison Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1500 Madison Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1500 Madison Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1500 Madison Drive offers parking.
Does 1500 Madison Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Madison Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Madison Drive have a pool?
No, 1500 Madison Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Madison Drive have accessible units?
No, 1500 Madison Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Madison Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 Madison Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 Madison Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 Madison Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

