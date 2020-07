Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully designed home with large open living areas, close to shopping and to downtown Rockwall! Close to Lake Ray Hubbard for boating, fishing, and enjoying the many walking and biking trails. Large bedrooms and closets throughout are sure to impress. Fenced back yard, single story, very energy efficient! Ready for move in immediately.