Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
1360 Grass Valley Drive
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:45 AM

1360 Grass Valley Drive

1360 Grass Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1360 Grass Valley Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087
Lakeview Summit

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Stunning 4 bedroom home in Rockwall ISD! This beautiful home features 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, a separate office with french doors and a large, open kitchen. The large kitchen enjoys numerous cabinets, an island and plenty of counter space. Large master bedroom is located on the first floor has plenty of natural light and a window seat! Relax in the large master bath with jetted tub, separate shower, dual vanities and walk in closet!Second living area, 3 large bedrooms, and full bath are located upstairs. A community pool and playground are located close by for fun and relaxation! Close to major roads and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1360 Grass Valley Drive have any available units?
1360 Grass Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1360 Grass Valley Drive have?
Some of 1360 Grass Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1360 Grass Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1360 Grass Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1360 Grass Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1360 Grass Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1360 Grass Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1360 Grass Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 1360 Grass Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1360 Grass Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1360 Grass Valley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1360 Grass Valley Drive has a pool.
Does 1360 Grass Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1360 Grass Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1360 Grass Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1360 Grass Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1360 Grass Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1360 Grass Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

