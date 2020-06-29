1324 Salinas Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

COMPLETE AESTHETIC APPEAL meets FUNCTIONALITY! No detail has been spared-all elements FLOW! Kitchen is adorned w black flecked granite counter tops, accenting the mosaic tile back splash, black appliances, and black outlet covers! Living has lush dark wood, uniquely designed cabinets and work space that match the fireplace tile and mantel PERFECTLY! Master bath boasts Dual sinks, garden tub, stand up shower w detachable shower head, making this your indoor retreat! Vaulted ceilings, arches galore and decorative lighting add to the Beauty! Home is bright and airy with lots of windows! Backyard is an Oasis w small pond, and stone extended patio - PERFECT for entertaining or just relaxing! Schedule to view today!