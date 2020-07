Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Lovely 2 story home with wood laminate flooring in the living room, ceramic tile in kitchen and breakfast area. The open floor plan has a lot to offer, kitchen is open to the family room great for entertaining, fireplace with mantel plus a large game room on the 2nd floor. The master bedroom has a see through fireplace that extends to the master bath, enjoy the large bathroom that has plenty of space, shelves and jetted garden tub.