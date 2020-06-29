All apartments in Rockwall
1123 Signal Ridge Place.
Last updated April 11 2020 at 8:26 AM

1123 Signal Ridge Place

1123 Signal Ridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

1123 Signal Ridge Place, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Nicely updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath, ground floor unit. New interior paint along with 6-panel raised doors. New oil rubbed bronze light fixtures and fans. Kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Granite counters in both baths. Split bedrooms. Covered patio access from living and dining rooms. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets. Master bedroom has a sliding door that leads out to a private deck. Master bath has dual sinks, separate shower. Unit shows really well. Pets on a case by case basis with non-refundable deposit. No cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1123 Signal Ridge Place have any available units?
1123 Signal Ridge Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1123 Signal Ridge Place have?
Some of 1123 Signal Ridge Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1123 Signal Ridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
1123 Signal Ridge Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 Signal Ridge Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1123 Signal Ridge Place is pet friendly.
Does 1123 Signal Ridge Place offer parking?
No, 1123 Signal Ridge Place does not offer parking.
Does 1123 Signal Ridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1123 Signal Ridge Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 Signal Ridge Place have a pool?
No, 1123 Signal Ridge Place does not have a pool.
Does 1123 Signal Ridge Place have accessible units?
No, 1123 Signal Ridge Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 Signal Ridge Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1123 Signal Ridge Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1123 Signal Ridge Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1123 Signal Ridge Place does not have units with air conditioning.

