1105 Shores Boulevard

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace game room

Great 4 bed 3 bath house in a golf course community. Faulted ceilings. Home has Master down with Study or additional Bedroom. Large Den is overlooked by the Impressive Kitchen with Stainless and Granite. Upstairs you will find 3 additional bedrooms and Large Game room. Convenient to Lake Ray Hubbard and Lively Downtown Rockwall. Self-Showing available by Rently. Call (855) 282-8008 then press 1 for self-showing access instructions. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.