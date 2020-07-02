All apartments in Rockwall
1105 Shores Boulevard
Last updated February 20 2020 at 3:37 AM

1105 Shores Boulevard

1105 Shores Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1105 Shores Boulevard, Rockwall, TX 75087
The Shores

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Great 4 bed 3 bath house in a golf course community. Faulted ceilings. Home has Master down with Study or additional Bedroom. Large Den is overlooked by the Impressive Kitchen with Stainless and Granite. Upstairs you will find 3 additional bedrooms and Large Game room. Convenient to Lake Ray Hubbard and Lively Downtown Rockwall. Self-Showing available by Rently. Call (855) 282-8008 then press 1 for self-showing access instructions. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Shores Boulevard have any available units?
1105 Shores Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1105 Shores Boulevard have?
Some of 1105 Shores Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Shores Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Shores Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Shores Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1105 Shores Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1105 Shores Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1105 Shores Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1105 Shores Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Shores Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Shores Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1105 Shores Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Shores Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1105 Shores Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Shores Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 Shores Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 Shores Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 Shores Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

