1103 Morning Star

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets fireplace

This beautiful home, in popular Caruth Lakes, boasts wood flooring throughout the majority of the home, adding warmth to the open floor plan. The living room includes a brick corner fireplace with raised hearth. The formal dining room is centrally located for family interaction. Enjoy cooking in the kitchen with a plethora of built in cabinets and in island. The master suite has dual sinks, separate shower and a walk in closet. Enjoy entertainment in the backyard with plenty of shade trees. Don't let this one get away! Make an appointment today.Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.