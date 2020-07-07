All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 703 Terryland Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
703 Terryland Drive
Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:42 AM

703 Terryland Drive

703 Terryland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

703 Terryland Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Greenwood Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great 3 bedroom home for lease close to everything. Large living area with fireplace and open from the kitchen which is great for family or entertaining. Beautiful light hardwood floors and large fenced in back yard. Easy access to Central Expwy and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 Terryland Drive have any available units?
703 Terryland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 703 Terryland Drive have?
Some of 703 Terryland Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 Terryland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
703 Terryland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Terryland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 703 Terryland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 703 Terryland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 703 Terryland Drive offers parking.
Does 703 Terryland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 Terryland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Terryland Drive have a pool?
No, 703 Terryland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 703 Terryland Drive have accessible units?
No, 703 Terryland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Terryland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 Terryland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
GreenVUE Apartments
1350 N Greenville Ave
Richardson, TX 75081
Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave
Richardson, TX 75080
The Beverly
900 Frances Way
Richardson, TX 75081
Villages at Clear Springs
2600 Clear Springs Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Windsor Cityline
1250 Hunt Street
Richardson, TX 75082
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Society 190
850 Greenside Drive
Richardson, TX 75080

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District