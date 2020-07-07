Great 3 bedroom home for lease close to everything. Large living area with fireplace and open from the kitchen which is great for family or entertaining. Beautiful light hardwood floors and large fenced in back yard. Easy access to Central Expwy and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 703 Terryland Drive have any available units?
703 Terryland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 703 Terryland Drive have?
Some of 703 Terryland Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 Terryland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
703 Terryland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.