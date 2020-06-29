606 Fieldwood Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Double door entrance. To right; 2 guest beds split by jack & jill. Left; master bed+bath elevated by private patio entrance, standing tub & sep. tiled shower+custom WIC. Formal dining for entertaining with deco lights&dry bar. Kitchen across with see-thru coffee station, tile back splash, white cab., double oven & WIP. Breakfast area+bar;wine rack built in, matching tile overlook 2nd living with high ceiling & projector screen fit to lounge. Main living captures personality with color, vaulted ceiling, view of pool + white statement fireplace. Hit wet bar before heading out to private paradise; covered pergola sitting area, sun tanning deck & private side patio. Trendy Furniture + dim-able lighting thru-out.