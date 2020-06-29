All apartments in Richardson
Location

606 Fieldwood Circle, Richardson, TX 75081
Richland Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Double door entrance. To right; 2 guest beds split by jack & jill. Left; master bed+bath elevated by private patio entrance, standing tub & sep. tiled shower+custom WIC. Formal dining for entertaining with deco lights&dry bar. Kitchen across with see-thru coffee station, tile back splash, white cab., double oven & WIP. Breakfast area+bar;wine rack built in, matching tile overlook 2nd living with high ceiling & projector screen fit to lounge. Main living captures personality with color, vaulted ceiling, view of pool + white statement fireplace. Hit wet bar before heading out to private paradise; covered pergola sitting area, sun tanning deck & private side patio. Trendy Furniture + dim-able lighting thru-out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Fieldwood Circle have any available units?
606 Fieldwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 Fieldwood Circle have?
Some of 606 Fieldwood Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Fieldwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
606 Fieldwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Fieldwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 606 Fieldwood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 606 Fieldwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 606 Fieldwood Circle offers parking.
Does 606 Fieldwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Fieldwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Fieldwood Circle have a pool?
Yes, 606 Fieldwood Circle has a pool.
Does 606 Fieldwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 606 Fieldwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Fieldwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 Fieldwood Circle has units with dishwashers.

