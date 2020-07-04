All apartments in Richardson
Location

4501 Red Barn Drive, Richardson, TX 75082

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
media room
**WE JUST FINISHED REPLACING ALL OF THE DOWNSTAIRS WOOD FLOORS** and it looks GREAT! TWO Staircases give you easy access to this 3826 sq ft home cozy. 5 bed, 4 ½ bath, 2 living areas, 1 media room with receiver for projector, and a tranquil swimming pool w spa and waterfall feature. Kitchen with huge center island, granite counter tops, double oven, built in microwave, gas stove and SS refrigerator are just a few of the amenities you will find in this house. Downstairs you have your master bedroom with bath and walk in closet, plus another full bedroom with its own full bath and a half bath for guests. Upstairs are 3 more bedrooms with 2 more full bathrooms and a large media room with blackout curtains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4501 Red Barn have any available units?
4501 Red Barn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 4501 Red Barn have?
Some of 4501 Red Barn's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4501 Red Barn currently offering any rent specials?
4501 Red Barn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 Red Barn pet-friendly?
No, 4501 Red Barn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 4501 Red Barn offer parking?
No, 4501 Red Barn does not offer parking.
Does 4501 Red Barn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4501 Red Barn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 Red Barn have a pool?
Yes, 4501 Red Barn has a pool.
Does 4501 Red Barn have accessible units?
No, 4501 Red Barn does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 Red Barn have units with dishwashers?
No, 4501 Red Barn does not have units with dishwashers.

