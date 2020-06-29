4128 Silverthorne St

Amenities

recently renovated game room

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 game room

Great house in Richardson. Near Stinson Elementary - Newly Remodeled with Countertop and Fresh Paints! Great house at desirable community. Excellent open floor plan, 4 bedrooms and a study which can be 5th bedroom. Master room in downstairs with bay window. Three bedroom and game room are upstairs. Spacious family room, island kitchen and nook with tile floor. Minutes from Hwy 75 and 190. Lot of stores and restaurant nearby, including Panera Bread, Sushi sake, starbucks. Walking distance to Stinson elementary. City park and jogging trail nearby. Spacious house with high ceiling. Must see! Don't Miss!



[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]

Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.



(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):

Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.



(DEPOSIT):

Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.



(APPLY):

Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.

Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.

Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.

Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1854033)