All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 316 Candlewood Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
316 Candlewood Place
Last updated February 28 2020 at 2:50 AM

316 Candlewood Place

316 Candlewood Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

316 Candlewood Place, Richardson, TX 75081
Highland Terrace

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well kept house in a nice area of Richardson along with lots of updates: Granite countertops with glass cooktop, wood floors in the family room, carpet in bedrooms and tile on most wet areas....A lot of room..1900 SFT..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Candlewood Place have any available units?
316 Candlewood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 Candlewood Place have?
Some of 316 Candlewood Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Candlewood Place currently offering any rent specials?
316 Candlewood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Candlewood Place pet-friendly?
No, 316 Candlewood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 316 Candlewood Place offer parking?
Yes, 316 Candlewood Place offers parking.
Does 316 Candlewood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 Candlewood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Candlewood Place have a pool?
No, 316 Candlewood Place does not have a pool.
Does 316 Candlewood Place have accessible units?
No, 316 Candlewood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Candlewood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 Candlewood Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside Townhomes
3650 Custer Pky
Richardson, TX 75080
Madison at Melrose
1520 Richardson Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave
Richardson, TX 75080
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Standard at CityLine I & II
1125 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Windsor Cityline
1250 Hunt Street
Richardson, TX 75082
Camden Buckingham
430 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District