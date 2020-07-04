Well kept house in a nice area of Richardson along with lots of updates: Granite countertops with glass cooktop, wood floors in the family room, carpet in bedrooms and tile on most wet areas....A lot of room..1900 SFT..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 316 Candlewood Place have any available units?
316 Candlewood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 Candlewood Place have?
Some of 316 Candlewood Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Candlewood Place currently offering any rent specials?
316 Candlewood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.